YORK has been ranked as the friendliest city in the UK for pet owners, according to new research.
The research, carried out by Admiral, found that York is the most pet friendly for renters. For every 100 available rooms, 15.2 are open to renters with pets - which is a higher proportion than any other UK city.
Swansea was second in the ranking with 13.6 rooms - and Bath was in third with 12.2 rooms.
The study found that Wakefield and Hull are the least pet friendly cities in the UK, with only 2.8 and 2.9 available rooms per 100.
But, in order to find a place, Admiral said pet owners have to pay £81 more per month than the average renter in the UK.
The company's analysis of online room rental adverts in the UK revealed that people’s average budget was actually slightly higher than the average price of rent, at £559 compared to £549. However, more than half, or 52.7 per cent, of budgets were still too low to afford the average room rental.
Meanwhile, in England, 52.7 per cent of people’s budgets are too low to afford the average rental with an average rent of £553 compared to an average budget of £562.
