A PATIENT who had suffered a heart attack was twice sent home by medics at York Hospital, first after they thought he was suffering from a chest infection and then when they believed he had constipation.

An investigation has revealed that Brian Calam, a well-known horse and carriage owner who used to transport tourists around the city centre and Lord Mayors of York in the old Lord Mayor's Parades, was only diagnosed as having had a heart attack on his third visit to the hospital.

Then, despite significant rescue efforts and intensive care, he died, aged 74.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today it wanted to reiterate its sincere apologies to Mr Calam's family, and told The Press it 'truly regrets' the failings in the standard of care provided to him in November 2020.

“Incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously and are fully investigated," said a spokesperson.

"The subsequent learning and recommendations have been incorporated into the Trust’s patient safety processes, with the aim of preventing a similar incident happening again.”

A serious incident report has revealed what happened when Mr Calam, a former York Railway Institute rugby player, went to the hospital's emergency department three times in three days after his heart attack.

It said a chest X-ray taken during his first visit should have triggered an ECG -electrocardiogram - and then,when ECGs were carried out on his second visit, which indicated a heart attack, they weren’t reviewed as they should have been.

"The patient was admitted on the third occasion due to worsening respiratory symptoms," it said.

"Soon after admission his condition suddenly deteriorated and heart failure was diagnosed. Despite significant rescue efforts and intensive care the patient died.

“It is not possible to say with certainty whether earlier diagnosis would have changed the outcome."

The report says it is possible that chest pain manifested itself as abdominal pain during the second attendance, and the absence of cardiac symptoms and the prevalence of covid infection at the time supported a likely diagnosis of chest infection.

The report makes a number of references to the impact of the Covid pandemic on the department and on decision making.

It said: "Covid. A rapidly changing external environment led to frequent operational changes...Service reconfigurations introduce new risks, particularly when undertaken at pace as was required in response to the covid pandemic.”

"Use of PPE (personal protective equipment) adds significant challenge to working practices and relationships “

The report also refers to the workload staff were experiencing at the time, saying they treated between 162 and 250 patients each day during the week around November 8, 2020. "The workload is high and contributes to the stress felt by staff.”