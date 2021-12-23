A kind-hearted Acomb boy has raised more than £300 for homeless young people.
Ronan Brocken organised a raffle for a Christmas hamper, with all proceeds going to charity Centrepoint.
And now £320 has been donated by the Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC primary pupil to the young persons’ homeless appeal.
Little Ronan, six, said: “I was sad to think of people sleeping outside, especially at Christmas time. I wanted to do something to help."
Proud mum Sinead Brocken said: “It was all Ronan’s idea, and after we posted his video on Facebook, we’ve had some lovely donations from friends and family.”
