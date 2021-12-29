RISING cases of Omicron, on-going supply chain delays and staff absences could pose economic challenges for York businesses for many weeks and months ahead.

Laurence Beardmore, president of the York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, warned that the region's return to pre-pandemic levels of trade following its 'transformational recovery' was at risk of being delayed.

Laurence, a director of York-based coffee roasters and tea specialists, York Emporium, was elected president in July, succeeding Andrew Digwood, a partner at law firm Rollits LLP who held the post for two years.

He said: "As we approach the end of what can only be described as a rather eventful year, I think it would be appropriate to reflect on the transformational recovery our region has experienced over the last several months.

"Emerging from lockdown with enthused optimism and tenacity, it was a truly great experience to see so many of you join us for the first York and North Yorkshire Chamber Christmas Lunch since the start of the pandemic.

"The warm and lively atmosphere was in no doubt a testament to our region’s resilience, and the business community’s remarkable determination to recover and rebuild.

"The Chamber’s own recent quarterly economic survey highlighted an improved sense of business confidence, with the number of York and North Yorkshire businesses reporting an expectation to grow their domestic sales outpacing the regional average.

"This confidence in the region has been mirrored by the return of visitors and tourists to our towns and cities, with the welcome news that numbers have in fact been returning to their pre-pandemic levels, perhaps boosted by the ‘staycation’ trend.

"It must be noted, however, that while a good sense of enthusiasm and optimism is driving the region forward, it is not without its challenges.

"The dual impact of COVID and Brexit continues to irritate trade, particularly at the border with the EU, with a prevalence of skills and supply issues undermining our recovery."

He said reports of rising numbers of Omicron and the Government's move towards further restrictions 'stand only to delay our return to pre-pandemic levels of trade'.

"These are key difficulties that will not dissipate overnight, and may be with us for many weeks and months ahead.

"Compounded by the rise of Omicron, we are continuing to see old issues re-emerge, particularly around supply chain delays, absences due to sickness and isolation obligations, and inflationary price pressures on raw materials, utilities and products.

"Despite these tribulations, I have little doubt that as a region and a wider business community, we will maintain our strides forward in this economic bounce-back, with each challenge being met with the full attention of the Chamber and our partner institutions."