TWO hundred new homes are set to be built on the site of a former police training centre in a North Yorkshire town - which has been empty for a decade.

Countryside, one of the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developers, has partnered with Homes England, the Government’s housing delivery agency, to build up to 200 homes on the site of the former police training centre near Yew Tree Lane in Harrogate.

Outline planning permission has been granted, subject to completion of the S106 agreement, to Homes England for the development of the site just outside Harrogate town centre which will include much needed affordable housing.

Chris Penn, managing director for Countryside in Yorkshire, said: “Countryside is committed to regenerating areas and creating communities that people can be proud of. This site has laid empty for a decade now and its redevelopment is well overdue.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Homes England on this inclusive residential development, which will create housing for people no matter what their circumstance.”

Countryside will now start to prepare a reserved matters application to work up the detailed design of the scheme. Elements of the former site will be retained including the Lodge House, Memorial Library and two other non-heritage buildings, which will be converted into 16 dwellings.

The scheme includes the development of up to a further 184 new homes on the brownfield site, 30 per cent of which will be "much needed" affordable housing with a central parkland and play space.

Homes England has owned the land since 2019 and it is earmarked for housing in Harrogate Borough Council's adopted Local Plan. Demolition of the college buildings, that have been redundant since 2011, is complete.

Countryside aims to create places where people "love to live", with sustainable communities built to last. In March this year, the firm was again awarded the five-star rating by the Home Builders Federation following the latest home building industry’s Customer Satisfaction Survey.

With over 40 years track record of collaborative working with partners in public and private sectors, Countryside delivers mixed tenure developments including affordable homes, homes for the institutional private rental sector and homes for private sale.

Operating across London, the north, the midlands, the south west and the home counties, Countryside targets 60 per cent of its developments to be on brownfield land with a mix of public and private land owners. Countryside also said it is dedicated to increasing its use of Modern Methods of Construction, with a target of 50 per cent of all homes to be built using its in-house manufacturing facilities by 2025.

