A TRIAL date has been set in the case of two men accused of murder.
Vitalijus Koreiva, 36, and Jaroslaw Rutowicz, 38, are alleged to have killed Gracijus Balciauskas in Harrogate on Monday.
The trial was provisionally set for June 20 at Leeds Crown Court.
The defendants appeared before the same court this morning.
Koreiva, of Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, and Rutowicz, of no fixed address, were arrested after police found a body in a house on Mayfield Grove.
They were charged yesterday and taken to York Magistrates Court for their first court appearance.
As the case can only be tried by a judge and jury they were sent to Leeds Crown Court.
They were remanded in custody.
Today's hearing was a preliminary hearing.
Judge Rodney Jameson QC set the provisional trial date after discussing the case with lawyers for the prosecution and defence and how it will be prepared for trial.
