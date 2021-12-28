A MUCH-NEEDED upgrade of the A64 may not happen until more than 120 years after it was first suggested.
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake quizzed Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in Parliament on the issue just before the Christmas recess.
His comments follow National Highways seeking public comment last month about the need to upgrade the road between York and Malton.
The MP said: “The dualling of the A64 was first mooted in The Yorkshire Post in 1905, since when it has been promised and cancelled several times, despite being much needed.
“Its delivery would massively reduce the journey time between York, Malton, Pickering, Scarborough and Filey.
“Will my right hon. Friend update the House on plans to dual the A64?”
Mr Shapps replied: “My hon. Friend has been a long-term advocate of dualling the A64 north-east of York.
“I can confirm that it will be one of my Department’s options for consideration in the enhancements programme under the road investment strategy from 2025.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.