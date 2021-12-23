A NORTH Yorkshire man has raised an "amazing" £35,000 to support a local hospice who have cared for his wife over the recent months.

Mark Catchpole, of East Ayton, was "so moved" by the care his wife Robina received at Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough, that he wanted to do something special to help the charity.

Robina, 66, has been battling stage four lung cancer and spent time at the hospice over the summer for pain management. She celebrated her birthday in July at Saint Catherine’s, with a cake baked by a member of staff - and Mark was able to be with her every day for four weeks during her time there.

Mark, 51, said: “The care Robina received was just amazing. Witnessing first-hand the care and comfort Saint Catherine’s provides, from the nurses to the cleaners and catering staff, it will live with me forever. I can’t think of a better cause.”

Mark, who is sales director at SWC Trade Frames Limited, organised an evening of entertainment titled 'It’ll be alright on the night' at Scarborough Rugby Club in November to fundraise to support patient care at Saint Catherine's.

The sold-out event featured an auction, with one of the lots, a boxing glove signed by Tyson Fury, selling for £3,000.

Mark said: “It has been quite overwhelming really – everyone has stepped up to the plate. We’ve had SWC behind us and all the customers, many of whom know Robina as well.

“I’ve been amazed by the support from family, friends, customers and colleagues. I’m blown away by what we’ve raised and I’d like to make it an annual event. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us make this possible.”

The fundraising organised by Mark has also included money raised during a golf day, a head shave and raffle by Mark’s workmates.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We have all been astounded by Mark’s fundraising efforts and want to say a huge thank you to him and everyone involved in this amazing event.

"Mark and Robina are a very special couple and their help and support will help ensure that many more patients are able to receive the loving care they both experienced when Robina was staying at the hospice. Thank you so much.”

Mark and Robina met in 1999 in Newcastle, where Robina was the first ever female door supervisor or ‘bouncer’ in the area. She was also British and European Bodybuilding Champion in 1987 and enjoyed huge success in the field.

More recently she took early retirement from her job as a warehouse operative. The couple are currently spending time together at their home in East Ayton.