A WOMAN on a mission to make the world smile has encouraged people in York to give a gift to a stranger during a visit to the city.

Kelly Williams, the face of the Spread A Little Sunshine campaign, wants those affected by loneliness to be reminded about 'love and happiness' by saying hello to someone new.

Miss Williams, who lives in a yellow van called Sol, travels the country looking to spread happiness during the stresses and strains of the pandemic over the last two years.

She stopped by in York city centre, visiting sites including the cathedral, and dropping off Happy bench messages. She set up the bench project, which asks people to 'sit here if you don't mind someone stopping by and saying hi', which has already travelled overseas to Malta and Australia.

She has called for people to give up an unwanted secret Santa present this year and place it on a bench in the city for a stranger to receive. She says the kind gift could be a DVD, game or crafts to pass on. It is part of her 'Leave Something Kind 4 Someone 2 Find' campaign.

Miss Williams, from Yorkshire who used to work as a post lady, first decided to make the extra effort to greet elderly residents on her round with a smile and make conversation.

She has already received messages from people who have collected a gift in York and handed one over themselves to be collected in the city.

She said: "There is no better city for feeling Christmassy than York. It's so pretty.

"The campaign encourages people to leave something kind for someone else on a bench.

"We're all struggling right now. Everyone's mental health has been affected by the last two years.

"There has never been a more important time to inject some happiness, kindness and love. It's the joy of giving.

"I went right into York city centre. I left my yellow van. I went to the Christmas market and iconic places like York Cathedral."

Miss Williams has been helping people throughout the pandemic including by running a series smile-raising events on social media since the lockdown started in March last year.

She also organised an online 'Festival of Happiness' last year to spread a little joy.

She embarked on a three-week, 874-mile journey across the UK last summer, on a mission to spread a little happiness into people's lives.

The resident is stopping off at a different location across the UK each day where she encouraged people to stop, have a cup of tea and a slice of cake and a chat in a park, sitting on her happy bench.

For more information on the campaign, find #theyellowvanoflove on all social media platforms.