SIX years after York was devastated by flooding, environment chiefs are finally close to preventing such a disaster happening again.
Following the December 2015 floods, in which 627 properties were inundated, the Government allocated an additional £45.2 million to the Environment Agency to better protect 2,000 York properties - in addition to £38 million to upgrade the Foss Barrier.
The agency said today that more than 1,700 properties are now better protected, following the barrier upgrade, the completion of new defences around Memorial Gardens and North Street and the roll out of flood resilience products.
And it said another 365 homes and businesses will be better protected by this time next year through the completion of four more massive schemes:
- At Clementhorpe, where defences for 135 properties should be completed by August. New flood walls have been built between Postern Close and Postern House and behind the Caravan Park, a new flood gate will be installed at Clementhorpe Road and a 240 metre long, 6-metre-deep semi-impermeable barrier is being constructed underneath Terry Avenue.
- At Bishopthorpe, where defences for 117 properties should be completed by April. About 175 metres of 6.5 metre deep, steel sheet piles have been installed to minimise the passing of water through the ground. A flood wall to run along Chantry Lane and part of Bishopthorpe Road is well underway.
- Between Scarborough Bridge and Lendal Bridge, where defences for 57 properties should be completed by February. Earth works to the raised flood embankment within Museum Gardens are now complete and landscaping work embankment will continue in the New Year. Elsewhere, brick cladding of the newly raised flood wall sections is ongoing with glass panels and new flood gates along Earlsborough Terrace are being installed. The new gate at Scarborough Bridge pedestrian access has been fitted, with preparations made to remove the step.
- Between Coppins Farm and Scarborough Bridge, where defences for 156 properties should be completed by February. Glass panels to raise the flood defence height of Almery Terrace flood wall are being replaced. Embankment raising work is complete and work to finish the flood wall is ongoing.
Agency spokesman Chris Ashcroft said: “With the majority of inner-city work completing next year, our attention will shift to major construction work on flood schemes at Clifton and Rawcliffe and the Foss flood storage area, which will hold up to a million cubic metres of water during severe weather, making York more resilient to climate change.
“Even with this level of investment, we can never prevent all of the damage caused by flooding, so it’s vital everyone knows their risk and how to keep loved ones, property and possession safe. Search 'know my flood risk' on GOV.UK to sign up for the free Environment Agency flood warnings.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.