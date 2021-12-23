THERE are currently NO Covid patients in intensive care at York and Scarborough hospitals, health chiefs have revealed.
This is thought to be only the second time since the early days of the pandemic that the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has not had any patients with Covid in ICU.
The total number of Covid patients at the hospitals remains stable, with 47 on ordinary wards today, the same as yesterday.
The trust said a total of 3,085 such patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, compared with 3,079 yesterday.
