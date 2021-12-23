GENEROUS shoppers in Yorkshire have been thanked after donating more than 86,000 meals-worth of food to help charities feed people during Christmas and the winter months.
During the twice-yearly Tesco Food Collection, which ran in all Tesco stores in the UK from November 18 - 20, customers were asked to donate long-life food to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust.
Stores across the UK reported that customers had given the highest volume of food donations to support local charities since the start of the pandemic, providing 1.57m meals during the campaign, with shoppers in Yorkshire donating 86,414 meals.
Gareth Batty, chief executive at FareShare Yorkshire, said shoppers’ donations would make a huge difference to the frontline charities they supplied.
"Donations of long-life items means we are able to compliment the fresh food that we receive year round from Tesco with staples like rice, tinned vegetables and tea and coffee", he said.
The donations will help foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide emergency parcels and help FareShare supply thousands of frontline charities. Tesco has once again topped up all customer donations with a 20 per cent cash donation to the two charities, to support them in their work feeding people in communities across the UK.
