Northern Trains has announced an extra service between York, Harrogate and Leeds.
The move means two trains an hour throughout the day.
This has been made possible thanks to £10million of improvements works carried out by Network Rail and funded by North Yorkshire Council and the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.
Completed earlier this year, it involved doubling the capacity of the line by installing modern signalling equipment along the route and a better track layout to enable more trains to operate every hour.
North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “The enhanced timetable is another step towards encouraging people to use public transport rather than their cars. It also supports the visitor economy and anticipates growth in residential and commercial development along the A59 corridor.”
David Dickson, Chair of the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership Infrastructure and Joint Assets Board, said: “This landmark moment is the culmination of a great deal of partnership work and technical collaboration.
"Harrogate – York is an important rail link and the extra capacity will support and drive growth and help create a greener, fairer and stronger economy for the region.”
