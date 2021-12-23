PEOPLE in York have been urged to wear a face covering in public around the city.
City of York Council tweeted this message to people living and visiting the area this winter.
The call comes as the Omicron variant of Covid is less likely to result in hospitalisation, studies have shown.
Case rates are rising across the UK, with new restrictions being introduced in many areas.
Two new studies have suggested catching Omicron is less likely to result in severe symptoms and hospital admission than earlier Covid strains like Delta.
The tweeted said: “You can stop Covid-19 hanging around by wearing a face covering in public, if you can.”
Let's continue to protect each other so we can all enjoy the city safely.
According to the council’s website, here is the current advice on Covid in York: unless you're exempt, wear a face covering:
- on public transport
- in indoor spaces including shops, cinemas, theatres, places of worship, hairdressers, communal areas of universities, colleges and schools by staff, visitors and pupils or students in year 7 and above
- in crowded outdoor places
- settings which are exempt from wearing a face covering include restaurants, cafes, gyms and exercise facilities
- wash your hands regularly
- give other people space
- ensure a flow of fresh air in buildings and vehicles work from home if you can
- take lateral flow tests regularly if you're unable to work from home stay at home if you feel unwell, and book a PCR test
- self-isolate if you have a positive PCR test, or are in contact with someone who has - see further information on the guidelines for self-isolation
- take a symptom-free lateral flow test twice a week and report the results through the NHS app
- NHS COVID-19 Pass to be mandatory in specific settings for example, nightclubs and settings where large crowds gather - including unseated indoor events with 500 or more attendees
