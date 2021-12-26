FRIENDS and family have paid tribute to a “dedicated and respected” former Navy officer who has died after a 42-year career in the forces.

Charles “Charlie” Lambert passed away on November 24, aged just 58. He was born the son of a railwayman in York in July 1963 and joined the Royal Navy as a junior weapons engineering mechanic aged just 16.

His engineering abilities and potential were noted and in 1987 he attended a mechanic’s course, passing out as a Weapons Engineering Artificer and in 2014 he was promoted to Warrant Officer Class 1 (WO1).

With a 42-year career spanning six decades, Charlie served in Leander Class Frigates, Type 23 Frigates and Type 42 Destroyers with operations in HMS Iron Duke1999 in support of NATO Operations for Kosovo, HMS Richmond during the Iraq War 2003 and HMS Liverpool off Libya in 2011.

Ashore he worked at communications establishments, including Harrogate, Gibraltar and Naples and as an instructor at HMS Collingwood.

It was in the Royal Navy that Charlie met his wife, Louise. They married in 1989 and went on to have three children together. He was extremely proud of his family’s personal and professional achievements.

Speaking about his time working with Charlie, fellow WO1, Graham Cook, said: “Charlie was a gentleman, a dedicated family man and the perfect ‘oppo’. He was always very supportive, both professionally and as a friend. It was a pleasure to work so closely with him.”

In his latest assignment, where he was the longest serving member of the team, Charlie brought his considerable naval and engineering experience to the Navy Safety Centre as an Assistant to the Fleet Safety, Health and Environmental Officer (FSHEO). During his time there, he coached and mentored officers and ship’s company, sharing his depth of knowledge to promote safety in the workplace.

Lt Cdr Richard Woodbridge, Fleet Safety, Health and Environmental officer (FSHEO), said: “Charlie brought considerable breadth of experience and knowledge to my team. He supported me greatly, acting as a sounding board and contributing to ensure our team’s effectiveness.

“It is with sadness that I learnt of his passing and I offer both my own and the whole team’s sincere condolences to his widow and family.”

Charlie was dedicated in his pursuit of physical fitness, often showing his younger colleagues a clean pair of heels in the gym and showing his passion for field gun. He started running in the Brickwoods Field Gun Competition in the 1980s and he was still running with the HMNB Portsmouth team at the competition held in 2019.

“Everybody in the Royal Navy Safety Centre enjoyed working alongside Charlie and his professionalism was fully respected. He had an engaging character and was well liked,” a spokesperson said.