ARMED police were called in and a drone was launched following reports of men with a gun on a North Yorkshire motorway bridge.
North Yorkshire Police said a vigilant member of the public reported several men in two cars on a flyover of the A1(M) at Dishforth yesterday.
They said a man opened the boot of a car and took out a “long-barrelled gun”.
A spokesperson said the Operational Support Unit was there within moments and firearms officers were also called, and a drone camera was launched to gather information.
"It turns out the three men did intend to shoot something… but fortunately it was only photographs," they said.
"Their hobby was truck-spotting and the “long-barrel gun” was actually a long-lens camera which they used to take shots of passing wagons. After checking all was well, we left them to it.
"The member of the public was absolutely right to report their suspicions. Always better to be safe than sorry."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.