YORKSHIRE Water is urging people to prevent blockages by not pouring cooking fats from Christmas dinner down the sink.
The water company is pleading with the region to let cooking fats, oils, and greases cool down before putting them in the bin rather than pouring them down the sink, to prevent unwanted blockages forming in the sewers.
Bosses say that when fats enter the sewer they build up amongst un-flushable items such as wet wipes and sanitary items, and can lead to people being unable to use their toilets, sewage flooding within the homes, or pollution in the local environment.
Mark Hammond, head of customer field services at Yorkshire Water, said: “We understand that it is easy to pour cooking fats down the sink without thinking, but they can have a significant impact for homeowners and on the wider sewer network.
“Fats cool and congeal in pipework and can lead to people being unable to use their toilets and sinks in their home and create fatbergs, which restrict the flow of sewage and in the worst case can lead to pollution to the local environment or watercourses. “It’s important people bin cooking fats, oils and greases over the Christmas period to reduce the likelihood of blockages in their area.”
