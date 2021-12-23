HERE are the latest death notices from The Press.

Our thoughts are with the families and friends and this sad time.

Sarita Thompson (Nee Pratt)

Sarita "Rita" unexpectedly passed away on 15th December 2021 aged 77 years. Much loved mum to Joanne and Glyn, dear sister to Theona and Graham, she will be greatly missed. A private ceremony will be held in the new year to say goodbye.

Eric Fountain

Eric Passed away peacefully in York Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate to Pat, loved uncle to Andrew and closest family Elaine, Edward, Elizabeth, Sandra, Mike, Matthew, Sarah, Thomas and Evie, Rob and family in Australia and the late Nigel. So sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday, 22nd December at 10.20am. Family flowers only please donations will support the British heart foundation. All enquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.

Catherine Ostle

Catherine Sadly and peacefully passed on 30th November in the loving care of South Park Care Home, aged 83. Loving wife of John, dear mother to Kate and the late Jeff. Cherished grandmother to Roscoe, Freya and Killian (Rosie). Funeral service to take place on Monday 10th January at St. Andrews Church Bishopthorpe at 11:30am, followed by a committal at York Crematorium. After the service refreshments will be provided at The Marcia Inn, Bishopthorpe. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be split between St. Andrews and St. Leonard's Hospice. A plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors Tel: 01904 624320.

Annie Brown

Annie died on 16th December in Riverside Care Home, Kexby, aged 91 years. Much loved mother of Robert, mother-in-law of Andrea and treasured grandma of Alice. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday 5th January at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to the Riverside Care Home Amenity Fund - a plate will be provided at the service. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York Tel 01904 654460.

Eddie Brown

Eddie (Harold Edwin Brown), York Coach Hire and holiday legend died peacefully on 13th December, 2021 aged 96. Eddie had an amazing life transporting thousands of school children, holiday makers, clubs and societies around the UK and Europe. Husband of the late Gwen, dad of Deirdre, papa to Natalie and great-grandad to Albie. He will be taking his last mystery tour on Thursday 6th January, 2022. The Funeral at St. Peter's Church, Brafferton at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Peter's Church and C of E Primary School, Brafferton. Enquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370.

June Huddlestone

June (nee Pickup) died peacefully in her sleep on 18th December aged 74 years. Beloved mum of James, Matthew and Tim and a much loved nana. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 6th January, 3.00pm at York Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu to Macmillan on the plate provided at the service.

Edward Jankowski

Edward died sadly at home on Sunday 12th December aged 75 years. Beloved husband to the late Yvonne, much loved dad and grandad. Service to be held at York Crematorium on Friday 7th January at 11.40am. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Edward's memory to The British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors on 01904 654460.

David Anthony Wilde

David Anthony - D.O.B-2nd March 1936, died December 17th after a short illness in York. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Arrangements to be confirmed.