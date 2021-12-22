TWO men have appeared before York magistrates charged with murdering the same man.
Vitalijus Koreiva, 36, and Jaroslaw Rutowicz, 38, will appear before Leeds Crown Court tomorrow morning.
They were charged following the discovery of a body in Harrogate earlier this week.
Both were remanded in custody as magistrates do not have the power to grant bail in murder case.
Police went to a flat in Mayfield Grove in Harrogate at 11.30pm on Monday and found the body of a man.
Three men at the flat were arrested, including the two defendants.
The third man arrested was in his twenties.
Today he was released without any further action.
Tomorrow's appearance before Judge Rodney Jameson QC will be a preliminary hearing. It is not expected they will be asked to enter their plea.
After discussing the case with barristers for the defence and prosecution, the judge will make directions on the administration of the case.
