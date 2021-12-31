THE North York Moors have been awarded a £250,000 grant to restore its peat habitats.
The 'Moor to Restore' project, due to start in January 2022, restore the peatlands within the next decade, by surveying the condition of the 4,500 hectares of degraded peatlands throughout the North York Moors, and identifying how to maintain them.
Peatlands are waterlogged soils that allow decaying vegetation to build up and form a layer of peat which prevent carbon from releasing into the atmosphere - so any loss of peat habitats is bad for the environment.
Healthy peatland can provide landowners with a sustainable income.
Dr Briony Fox, director of conservation at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “The last 200 years has seen significant peat loss from the North York Moors due to a number of reasons including the digging of peat for fuel, agricultural improvement, drainage and wildfires.
“Restoring peatlands will support nature recovery and make a huge contribution to enhancing our resilience to climate change.
"By working with local communities and finding innovative ways of funding this important work, we can support land managers to deliver sustainable practices and together we can achieve solutions that benefit both nature and people.”
