A FAMILY-run shop on York's oldest retail street has closed its doors for good.

York Glass has shut its premises at 34 Shambles after trading there for 14 years.

Owner John Hopkinson said the independent business, thought to be the longest continuously-run retail operation on the cobbled street, was moving online.

York Glass specialises in ornamental glassware, jewellery and its showpiece York Lucky Cats which celebrate the role of cats in the city's history and the luck linked to them since records began.

The cats are handmade glass ornaments in 12 gemstone colours, as well as the signature black lucky cat, which are purchased by thousands of people who have enjoyed the city's cat trail.

Until now, visitors have been able to pick up maps for the Fabulous & Original York Cat Trail at the shop and buy one of the feline souvenirs.

The original statues were placed on York’s old buildings to frighten away rats and mice, which might carry plague and disease. They were also thought to ward off wandering evil spirits and to generally bestow good luck and good health on the inhabitants. They have since become part of the tourist trail.

John said he would continue to distribute maps to city outlets, while the keepsake cats will be sold online.

John who is nearing retirement said the decision to close was 'about time, energy, age and a desire to concentrate on other things a little bit more'.

"We tried to sell it for a number of years but no one was interested. Sadly it has got to the stage where it has run out of energy.

"But it doesn't mean the business is closing - it just means we won't be standing there for 364 days of the year. Apart from Christmas it was always open."

Customers can expect to find York Glass at the city's St Nicholas Fair in future years and other events, while its products - including Christmas glass ornaments - will be available online at www.yorkluckycats.co.uk

"For the type of product we do, it is very much focused on the last two months of the year," said John.

"I feel sadness. We have had some wonderful, lovely customers, and a lot of laughter.

"But a lot of retail now is online or at retail parks. Trade has gradually declined."

John who has always worked in retail said: "My adult children have seen my occasional struggle with the long hours in the shop and have chosen different career paths.

"This is the first independent venture of mine. I am pleased to say I have lasted nearly 15 years trading during times that have not been easy."

Barry Crux, commercial agents, is seeking new occupiers on behalf of the private landlord.

The retail space is being marketed for £24,000 per annum.