A WINE tasting event organised by a Malton-based firm has managed to raise over £1,000 for patient care at a North Yorkshire hospice.
The team at Saint Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough said they wish to say a "huge thank you" to Paul Tate-Smith and staff from Tate-Smith Limited for organising the event - and raising £1,035 for the hospice.
The money was raised at their Derventio wine tasting, held in November at the Milton Rooms in Malton.
Speaking on the donation, Mr Tate-Smith said: "It was great to see our customers at this very popular event after having to cancel it in 2020. Saint Catherine’s is a charity very close to all our hearts and we were delighted with the total raised."
Meanwhile, Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “This kind donation will go towards helping up to provide care, free of charge, to patients and their families 24/7, 365 days a year.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.