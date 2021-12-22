YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 150 over the last three days - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 59, taking it to 666.8 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 175 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 32,522.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 31, taking it to 480.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 469 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 95,902.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 10, taking it to 519.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 237 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 55,401.
Across the UK, a further 106,122 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 11,647,473.
