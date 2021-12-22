A two-week circuit breaker lockdown could be imposed in the next 48 hours according to reports.

The Daily Mail has reported that in as little as two days Boris Johnsons' government could impose new restrictions on the UK, including restrictions for household mixing indoors and implementing the rule of six.

If such rules were put into place, the Prime Minister would need to recall Parliament, which would take around two days.

On Monday December 20, Mr Johnson ruled out immediately implementing any new Covid restrictions but has said the Government reserves the “possibility of taking further action” to protect public health due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

What does a 'circuit breaker' mean?

A circuit breaker is a shorter lockdown that would mitigate any spikes in Covid infections.

It would likely see the return of new Covid restrictions such as a ban on household mixing indoors and the Rule of Six in place outdoors.

There could also be the closure of non-essential shops, although this is not confirmed.

How long could it last?





A circuit breaker is shorter than a longer-term lockdown that the UK saw the likes of in 2020.

It is likely that the circuit breaker will last between two weeks and a month.

This means that people in the UK may have to rethink their New Year's Eve plans.

As of Tuesday, December 22 More than 30 million extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine were given in the UK.

On Monday December 20, 90,629 positive tests for Covid-19 were reported.