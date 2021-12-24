Age UK is to close its furniture store in Tang Hall.

The move comes as City of York Council has approved the partial conversion of the building at 77 Fourth Avenue into four flats.

Applicant Peter Lunan is to use the front part of the existing shop as offices for his financial services business.

The rest of the ground floor will become a one-bed flat, with two one-bed flats on the first floor and a two-bed flat going in the roof space

Despite concerns over loss of retail space in the area, a council report noted other exist nearby, allowing officers to approve the scheme.

Age Concern York CEO (Corporate) Valerie Bowden told the Press: “The Age UK York leased the shop at Tang Hall, which the owner put up for sale and is now in the process of selling. The lease won’t be renewed and we’ll be closing the shop in the New Year.

“We’ve had lots of messages of support from our shoppers and are sorry to disappoint them; but our other shops at Bishy Road, Haxby, Burtonstone Lane and our new shop at 49, Fossgate will continue as usual with plenty of bargains and information leaflets.”

She added: “Age UK York offers lots of services to York’s older citizens and we’re glad to say that our hardworking staff and volunteers will still be on hand to make sure these will continue.”

Go to ageukyork.org.uk for details.