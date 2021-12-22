Police have put out an urgent appeal for help in finding a missing man from Scarborough who they think might be in the York area.
Alexandars Alehna, aged 35, was last seen at 4pm on Tuesday when he was leaving hospital.
He did not return home and he has not turned up to his place of work in Malton.
Police says concerns are growing for his welfare. Enquiries are ongoing in York to try to find him.
Alexandars is described as white, with short ginger hair, about 6ft tall and a stocky build.
He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, dark blue jeans, a black Niké hat, and a blue checked short-sleeved shirt and blue Adidas trainers.
North Yorkshire Police have urged anyone with information, or who sees someone matching Alexandars’ description or photo, to contact them on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12210265339 when providing details.
