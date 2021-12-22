A 35-year-old man from Scarborough who went missing on Tuesday has been found safe in York.
Police appealed for help in finding the man, who had not been seen since 4pm on Tuesday. They said they were concerned for his welfare.
He was believed to be in York, and was traced as a direct result of a police appeal.
