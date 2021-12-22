BIN collection dates will not change over Christmas and new year in York, the council has announced.
Due to Christmas falling on a weekend this weekend, there are no changes to any bin collection dates for Christmas and New Year in York. All bins will be collected on the usual days.
Go to york.gov.uk/refuselookup to find more information on your collection.
♻️ This year, there will be no changes to your Christmas waste collections. They will fall on your normal collection day.— City of York Council (@CityofYork) December 22, 2021
🎄This is because Christmas day, Boxing day and New Year’s day fall on a weekend.
👉Look up your collections at: https://t.co/FzXVdf83ls pic.twitter.com/QhHZUNCxqq
