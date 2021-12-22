THE operators of a York pub say it had to close suddenly because members of its management team were instructed to self-isolate.
The Press reported yesterday that the Cross Keys in Goodramgate had closed until Boxing Day, with signs in the window saying only that this was 'due to unforeseen circumstances.'
But a spokesperson for the pub said today: “Unfortunately, as members of our management team were instructed to self-isolate, we decided to close the pub for a short period as a precaution, and to ensure we can get back up and running as quickly and safely as possible.
“We have followed both government guidance and company policy in place to support the NHS Test and Trace scheme.
“We have notified all guests who booked with us and offered to accommodate them at our other pubs in York where possible or a refund on any paid bookings where an alternative pub could not be found.
“We’re sorry for any disappointment this may cause. We would like to thank our guests and our team for their support, and we look forward to reopening on Boxing Day.”
