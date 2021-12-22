THREE more people have died at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust after catching Covid-19.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths during the pandemic at the trust is now 729.
The trust includes both York and Scarborough hospitals.
There have been 18 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 112 people who have tested positive for the virus have died, taking the total number of Covid deaths in the country to 100,247.
The dates of death range from November 27 - December 21.
Their families have been informed.
