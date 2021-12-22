CHILDREN spending Christmas at York Hospital WILL get a gift from Santa this year, thanks to the efforts of a York pub.
A team from the Golden Fleece in Pavement worked with staff at the York branch of Welcome Nurseries to collect more than 100 toys. After being hand-wrapped, they were all presented to the hospital's children's ward last week.
Golden Fleece general manager Laura Atkin said: “Christmas is about giving, and it is lovely to be able to do that for the children at York District Hospital, and spread some Christmas cheer.
"It has been so heart-warming to see the children from Welcome Nurseries York getting involved with the toy donation and learning about giving at Christmas. And a huge thank you for their support and donations.
“I am overwhelmed by the number of toys that have been donated by the nursery and our local community, a big thank you to everyone who has supported the cause. Also, a thank you to my brilliant team here at the pub for helping me wrap all the presents and their support throughout the toy collection and donation!”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment