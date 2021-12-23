YORK schoolchildren entered into the festive spirit when the final of a pre-Christmas schools tournament ended in a draw.

Instead of going to a penalty shoot-out, the six-a-side teams from Haxby Road and Huntington primaries agreed to share the title between them.

Up to 120 children from primary schools across the city had been scheduled to take part in the tournament organised by the York City Football Club Foundation and sponsored by Go Store Self Storage.

An upturn in Covid cases meant some schools couldn't make it for the event earlier this month.

But those that could had a great day of footie on the new 3G pitches in front of the community stadium.

"We’ve all learned to be adaptable with these things so we were able to continue with the event thanks to the support of the York School Sports Partnership and the schools themselves," said Football Foundation manager Paula Stainton.

The main aim of the event was to encourage children aged 5-6 who don't normally get involved in sport to take part.

That made it an easy decision when the final between Haxby Road and Huntington primaries ended in a draw, Paula said.

"We decided that there'd be two winners, not one! And they all left feeling better about everything!"

The hope is now to make the competition an annual event.