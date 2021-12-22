A POPULAR pub and guest house in York city centre has undergone a £1million renovation ready for its relaunch under a new name.

The Lamb and Lion, set within two grade II listed buildings partially built into York's city walls at 2-4 High Petergate, is to become the Fat Badger York.

City of City Council has approved a planning application for the venture next to Bootham Bar, which was lodged by the HRH Group, which also owns the Guy Fawkes Inn on the same street, and Clementine’s Hotel.

The pub is not set to change ownership.

The venue is the second of its kind following the opening of the original Fat Badger Harrogate in 2010.

The Fat Badger York promises to be a new destination in the city to enjoy a range of food and drink in a vibrant, sociable atmosphere.

The team behind it say people should expect modern British pub-grub utilising fresh, local, seasonal produce.

The Fat Badger York will also be home to York’s secret gin garden, a large beer garden just inside the historic walls and impressive views of York Minster.

The restaurant is led by new head chef David Cutcliffe, who will be creating seasonal menus using local produce, with the Harrogate Fat Badger's Badger Burger on the menu.

The venue is a blend of Yorkshire heritage, Roman history and British classic style.

The decor includes materials of wood and leather to give an organic feel and is accented with Badger brand style artwork.

The Fat Badger York is the first of the Badger venues to have bedrooms, which offer views of the city wall views or garden and includes a range of styles, from four posters bedrooms to a loft suite.

The pub front has also been spruced up ready to welcome guests with a new colour scheme complimenting the new Fat Badger branding.

The two grade II-listed buildings are believed to have previously been a house and a shop, dating back to 1840, and another building constructed in 1782, that was the Bootham Bar Hotel for many years.

The HRH Group has a portfolio of four-star hotels, inns, AA restaurants and traditional British pubs. The group consists of seven properties within North Yorkshire including Clementine's Town House Hotel and The Guy Fawkes Inn, both in York, as well as the White Hart Hotel, the Yorkshire Hotel, and The Pickled Sprout Restaurant and Bar, all in Harrogate, and the Black Horse Inn, Kirkby Fleetham.