Boxing Day walks have become a much loved British pastime as we walk off our Christmas dinners and sport our gifted hats, scarves and gloves.

After a long day of eating and drinking to hearts galore on Christmas Day, there's nothing better than venturing out and getting some fresh air.

Whether you're looking for a long walk or short stroll along the canal, there are plenty of scenic routes in North Yorkshire.

Let's take a look at five Boxing Day walking routes across York, Ryedale and elsewhere in North Yorkshire.

This list includes options for all fitness levels.

Stamford Bridge to Kexby Return

The Stamford Bridge to Kexby Return route is 7 miles long - making it one of the longest walking routes on the list.

Pass by the River Derwent, a large viaduct which was originally part of the York to Beverley railway line and wildlife.

You might be able to see salmon, eels and otters, mute swans, kingfishers and great-spotted woodpeckers.

This circular walk starts and finishes at The Square in Stamford Bridge, where refreshments and public toilets are available.

You can also catch the 10 bus from York to get to the starting point.

The full route is available via the Welcome to Yorkshire Walkshire guide.

Kirkbymoorside and St Gregory's Minster

This is a 4 mile circular walk from the market town of Kirkbymoorside in Ryedale.

The route takes you to open fields and pastures, Kirkdale Cave - where a fascinating set of fossilised bones were discovered - and St Gregory's Minster.

Welcome to Yorkshire and Ryedale District Council recommends walking boots for muddy paths.

Accessibility wise, you will have to navigate several kissing gates, some stepping stones and 13 stiles where dogs will likely need a lift over.

You can read the full route directions via the Welcome to Yorkshire Walkshire guide.

Askham Bar to Askham Bog and Copmanthorpe Trail

This is great 2.5 mile walking route for Boxing Day, starting at the Askham Bar Park and Ride Site.

This route is great for nature lovers with beautiful woodland scenes to enjoy.

It is an ideal option for those who don't have a car or people wanting to cut their emmissions.

You can find directions via the Welcome to Yorkshire Walkshire guide.

York Riverside Walk

This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning the York Riverside Walk - a 3 and 3/4 mile route which includes sights like Rowntree Park and the former Terry’s Chocolate Factory.

You can take a detour by turning onto Main Street for a drink at three pubs.

In terms of accessibility, there are two sets of stiles on the route.

You can find directions via the Welcome to Yorkshire Walkshire guide.

Skipwith Common

With three main trails to follow, you can hike through well marked paths surrounded by beautiful wildlife, peat plants and wild Exmoor ponies.

The village of Skipwith has several local cafes and pubs - though you'll need to double check opening hours and whether you need to book due to Boxing Day.

You can expect routes with a distance of 4 miles.

You can find directions via the Welcome to Yorkshire Walkshire guide.