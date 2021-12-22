A MAN has appeared before York Magistrates Court charged with double murder.
David Michael Taylor, 35, is alleged to have carried out the killings earlier this week.
He was arrested after police found the bodies of a man in his sixties and a woman in her seventies yesterday morning.
He appeared before York Magistrates Court in custody, charged with two murders.
The case was sent to Leeds Crown Court where he will appear tomorrow before a senior judge.
He was remanded in custody as magistrates do not have the power to give bail to anyone charged with murder.
He was not asked to enter a plea.
Taylor was arrested yesterday following the discovery of the two bodies in Regent Crescent in Skipton.
North Yorkshire Police have said he was "known to the victims" and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
