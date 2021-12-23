SANTA will be delivering toys to children across York this week, thanks to York City FC's charitable arm.

The York City Football Club Foundation teamed up with City Cruises, which provides River Ouse sightseeing cruises, to buy more than 120 presents which will be distributed to children from struggling families.

"They're all brand new boxed toys for children from babies up to 10 or 11 years old," said Foundation manager Paula Stainton.

"We've got everything from card games and dolls to soft toys and baby bouncers. There's a great big dinosaur, a big Barbie camper van - you name it."

The Foundation has been providing gifts for children spending Christmas in York Hospital for more than a decade.

But, given the awful year we've had, it decided that this year it wanted to do something more.

So it approached City Cruises for support - and between them they bought a palette of more than 120 toys, worth more than £2,000, from national goods redistribution charity HIS Church.

The toys are being distributed this week through City of York Council's community hubs, which support those struggling as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Because of its impact on jobs and the city’s economic activity, the pandemic continues to affect low-income households in the city, Paula says. The number of children eligible for free school meals in York has now reached more than 3,500, the highest since records began.

“For many of us, Christmas is a magical time," Paula said. "However, after a particularly challenging year, for some families Christmas will cause added stress and difficulty. Recognising the growing need to help on a wider scale, we wanted to step up our support this festive season.

“Donating these presents will make a huge difference to families. It will relieve some pressures on parents, and it will bring a lot of smiles to the faces of children at this time of year.

"As the effects of the pandemic continue to grow, we couldn’t face the thought of children in our home city not receiving presents this Christmas and we are overjoyed to have the support of City Cruises to enable us to make this magic happen.”

City Cruises general manager Jo Dykes is a lifelong York City fan.

She said: “We really appreciate the amazing work York City FC Foundation does for families and the community in York.

"We’ve been running Santa Experiences for 20 years at City Cruises and the delight it brings to young children is our motivation to keep it going year after year!

“Sadly though, some families can’t see Santa. We don’t believe any child should miss out on the joy of Christmas which is why we’re delighted to support the fantastic work of YCFC Foundation as they provide gifts across the Community Hubs of York this Christmas!”