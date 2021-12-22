WALK-IN Covid-19 jabs are available at one of the universities in York today and tomorrow.
The clinics are available until 5pm today (December 22) and between 10am and 4pm tomorrow at the sports hall at the University of York campus in Heslington.
No pre-booking is required and first, second and booster Covid vaccinations are available.
To get a booster vaccination, it must be at least three months since you had your second jab.
You must also be free of Covid symptoms.
