EFFORTS to help York businesses navigate the challenges of the pandemic attracted hundreds of applications for a new support initiative.

City of York Council has put its business growth voucher scheme on hold after receiving more than 450 applications.

Funded by the final £1.4 million instalment of the additional restrictions grant from the government, the scheme issues vouchers of up to £1,000 to eligible businesses in York which can be used to procure services from a list of approved providers in the city.

The council said the response had been 'overwhelmingly positive'.

Since its launch last month, more than 130 York-based businesses have been approved as suppliers to provide a range of support services to businesses who secured a voucher which can be redeemed until March 18, 2022.

Having reached the anticipated number of applicants, the council has said it will pause any remaining applications to further review the help businesses may need after the Christmas break in light of further government support in response to the Omicron variant.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “The council’s business growth voucher scheme aims to encourage York’s small and micro businesses to use local expertise to support their resilience and growth to help navigate the challenges of the pandemic and provide additional support to stabilise their business models.

"The scheme has been well received by York’s businesses.

"We have reached the expected number of applicants within one month of launching the scheme which suggests that the council’s innovative approach to supporting small and micro businesses resonates with our business community.

"We aim to continue supporting local businesses and hope to provide them with all the resources they need to flourish in York’s economy.

"We recognise that many businesses are facing challenges due the spread of the Omicron variant during what is a vital time of year for our businesses.

"We welcome the Government’s announcement of further financial support for businesses impacted by the new variant, and we will be distributing additional funding quickly once funding and guidance emerges from Government.”

Among those involved is York photographer Tom Jackson, of Jackson Portraiture, who is offering his services to local companies looking for branding and staff photography to refresh or relaunch their marketing campaigns and websites.

“The Government-backed growth voucher scheme is a timely bonus for local businesses," he said.

"The pandemic has hit small, local businesses much harder than the larger organisations, and they’ve been under huge pressure to adapt to new ways of working - an online presence has become an essential requirement.

"High-quality branding photography is a key element of any online presence, and this voucher will allow many small businesses to book my services to help create the images they need to upscale their website or marketing material."

Following his own redundancy from a small York business, Tom launched his photography venture full-time, and said the voucher scheme was a silver lining at a challenging time to grow a business.

“I’ve been supporting local businesses in their branding and PR imagery for over ten years, and I’ve seen the impact that strong photos can make; they help establish confidence in a business and present a professional face to the world."

York printmaker Michelle Hughes, who has used Tom’s services, said: “Small businesses often overlook the importance of professional photography.

"Tom created a series of photos of me making linocut prints in my studio. From the beginning I was able to create a strong brand identity on my website and across social media."

Other small businesses approved as service providers include image consultant Jackie Crawford, who will be working with women who want to develop their personal presentation to elevate their business visibility to the next level.

Ellen Cole, of Little Seed Group, is offering support with marketing, PR and social media communications while Fortus Business advisors and accountants are also available to help.

Andrea Morrison is offering one to one coaching, and peer-to-peer support through 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 which she runs with Philip Bolson, who is also offering support with strategy development and commercial planning, as well as mentoring.