THE former liquor store at the Terry's chocolate factory could be set for a new life - as a smart café and deli.

The Grade II listed building, built next to the iconic Terry's clock tower between 1924 and 1930, has stood empty since the chocolate factory closed in 2005.

It already has planning approval for use as a restaurant, café, bar and deli.

But now architects ArkleBoyce have submitted plans that would see the lower ground floor only become a deli, café and 'artisan food shop' - with a dentist's surgery above and offices on the top floor.

In a planning support statement, the company says the latest proposals 'stem from an opportunity that has arisen to secure a tenant for the ground floor space' - ie the dentist's surgery.

The liquor store with the clock tower behind

The redevelopment of the red-brick liquor store would be one of the final pieces in the jigsaw of the Terry's factory redevelopment.

The former headquarters building has been converted into a care home; the factory itself into flats; and the office block into offices. The clock tower is being concerted into more flats.

ArkleBoyce says the preferred options for the Terry's site, which was bought by GHT Developments in 2006, originally envisaged a mix of commercial, leisure and community uses.

But these proved 'not to be sufficiently viable so as to deliver economic regeneration and so secure the long-term future of the listed buildings', it says. So most of the former factory site has been converted into flats and other residential accommodation.

The design and access statement accompanying the planning application says the latest proposals are a 'refined approach following a previous pre-application design proposal which explored alternative uses or ways to bring the building back into use.'

Artist's impression of how the new café and deli might look

It argues that converting the building into a café and deli, with a dentist's surgery above, would mean that it was available for community use.

The café and deli "will be open to the public and could become a welcome addition for those using the area for leisure, walks, exercise and residents in general," it says. "The proposals for the building to provide community-based uses are now seen as the best option for an established use which will protect and preserve the building’s heritage for the future (and) would work well given the building's position within the Chocolate Works masterplan, and the will for the building to provide a community-based use and complement the surrounding residential uses."

The liquor store building has had some restoration work done to stabilise it. But it 'is in need of some repair and conservation work for the building to be brought back into meaningful use,' the design and access statement says.