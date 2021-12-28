An upmarket Indian take-away promises to spice up economic regeneration in what it claims is a ‘run down’ part of York.

Kabir Family Law, which trades as Tulsi, has gained planning approval from York City Council to renovate the former Hong Kong House Chinese take-away on Burton Stone Lane, Clifton.

Changes to the 180m2 building, erected in 1902, would include a new wrap-around shopfront and awning, replaced bay window, extensions, toilets and new pedestrian access.

The application to City of York Council says “the area is generally run down” and the Chinese take-away, which opened in 1975, “ceased trading due to non-viability.” Before then, the site was a corner shop.

It said: “Many of the adjacent residential properties provided first time buyer and renovation opportunities in the past. With recent continued property price rises, the area is set to see a new era, as more people with disposable income move into the area.

“With future development of the football ground and the TA Barracks, there is opportunity for uplift in the area. In response businesses will be required to up their game in response to demand for something better.

The application said the design of the scheme sought to create “a future catalyst for regeneration of an area that quite simply acks quality and vibrance.

“These are elements that local inhabitants will want to see and use and will draw more socially acceptable uses into the area being regenerated.”

Such a scheme “will involve significant investment - something which the previous owners were unwilling to do.”

“The primary shift in the business model is that the future plans see the development as providing a ‘superior, one of a kind, specialised Food Takeaway’ and not a ‘simply pop-up takeaway’ as had previously been provided.

“This new iteration will provide a model very prevalent in the wider Clifton and Bootham area, although with delivery the area will be further widened, which is hoped to enhance the increasing popularity of the area as a destination for good food, outside of the York city centre food trails.

“It is the continued rise in food delivery and collection of quality fare that is the driver for Tulsi in providing brand specific menus. The business ethos is employ and rebuild where necessary to provide not only the best food and service it can, but also the best customer and employee environments.”

The application added: “Not content with being seen as another takeaway, the applicant wishes to provide a destination, that will match others’ aspirations for the regeneration and new development of the locality.”

A report by council planning staff recommending approval, said public consultation delivered no letters of representation.

The shopfront changes would be ‘substantial’ but “these alterations offer a contemporary design” still consistent with the character and appearance of the original building and surroundings. There were also no concerns with neighbouring residential amenity, the report added.