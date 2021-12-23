YORKSHIRE Water is urging people not to pour cooking fats from Christmas dinners down the sink to help prevent blockages that could cause a stink.
Yorkshire Water is urging people in the region to let fats cool down after cooking and to put them in the bin rather than pouring them down the sink. Pouring fats, oils and greases down the sink and into the sewer can result in blockages forming and preventing flows of sewage.
Mark Hammond, head of customer field services at Yorkshire Water said: “We understand that it is easy to pour cooking fats down the sink without thinking, but they can have a significant impact for homeowners and on the wider sewer network over time."
Yorkshire Water said that fats cool as they enter the sewage network and can form deposits within the sewer that increase over time as more fat enters the network and unflushables, such as wet wipes and sanitary items, become stuck.
Blockages caused by fats could lead to people being unable to use their toilets during the festive period, or in the worst-case result in sewage flooding in their homes or pollution in the local environment and watercourses.
