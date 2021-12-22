IT'S the run-up to Christmas Day so you might be looking to call up for a takeaway over the next few days.
Here are six of the top takeaway sites in York, as currently rated by the Just Eat website.
The reviews work by a six-star rating system on their website, so get dialling.
SLICE OF HEAVEN-STONEBAKED YORK
185 Burton Stone Lane, York, YO30 6DG
Rating: 5.43 stars out of six from 2,909 reviews
Type of food sold: Pizza, Burgers
Example of Just Eat reviews: Tara, six stars: "Love this place best pizzas and burgers...and also tried the chicken wrap, which was lovely."
JENNY'S FISH & CHIPS
1 Lawrence Street, York, YO10 3BP
Rating: 5.51 stars out of six from 1,345 reviews
Type of food sold: Fish & Chips, Chicken
Example of Just Eat reviews: Keith, six stars: "Fresh fish,plenty of chips (some left for tomorrow) all cooked to perfection."
MALI THAI FOOD TAKEAWAY
11 Gillygate, York, YO31 7EA
Rating: 5.65 stars out of six from 1,206 reviews
Type of food sold: Thai, Curry
Example of Just Eat reviews: Pawla, six stars: "Lovely food..very polite delivery driver. Thankyou .. Twice now I have ordered & definitely will be ordering again."
THE ORCHID VEGAN
16 George Hudson Street, York, YO1 6LP
Rating: 5.79 stars out of six from 691 reviews
Type of food sold: Vegan, Chinese
Example of Just Eat reviews: Helen, six stars: "Amazing food. Came very fast, still warm. Best vegan place in York."
CRESCI PIZZERIA
20 Piccadilly, York, YO1 9NU
Rating: 5.59 stars out of six from 983 reviews
Type of food sold: Italian, Pizza
Example of Just Eat reviews: Adam, six stars: "Very good service all around. Best Pizzas in York."
MILLFIELD MUNCHIES
113 Millfield Lane, York, YO10 3AP
Rating: 5.51 stars out of six from 406 reviews
Type of food sold: Breakfast, Sandwiches
Example of just Eat reviews: Christina, six stars: "Nice! Nice food, tastes great and came hot! Perfect."
