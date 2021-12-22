RESIDENTS and businesses in the East Riding are being urged not to fall victim to bogus waste collectors this Christmas and New Year.
The festive period can see a rise in criminals calling door to door – or advertising more on social media – offering to take people’s rubbish away, sometimes at a cheap price. But, all too often, the rubbish ends up dumped at the side of the road.
Enforcement officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council have joined forces to encourage residents and businesses to do the right thing and say ‘no’ to bogus collectors - and instead dispose of their rubbish properly and lawfully.
Councillor Chris Matthew, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are urging residents and businesses to follow this advice because we don’t want people to fall foul of bogus collectors.
“There can be a rise in this activity during the holidays with unsolicited collectors cold-calling or advertising their services on social media, so please be vigilant."
To help residents and businesses make sure they use proper, registered waste collectors, they are asked to follow the SCRAP Code:
- Suspect – Beware of rogue waste carriers. Reputable companies don’t usually make direct approaches or cold call. If in any doubt as to whether someone is legitimate, don’t allow them to take your waste.
- Check – Ask to see their waste carrier registration details and verify them by checking the online register on the Environment Agency (EA) website or by calling the EA on 03708 506 506. Note down the registration number of the vehicle they use.
- Refuse – Refuse unsolicited offers to have any rubbish taken away. Always carry out your own research and choose who you wish to approach.
- Ask – Always ask what’s going to happen to your rubbish and seek evidence that it is going to be disposed of appropriately. A legitimate, professional waste carrier who wants your business should not object to being asked reasonable questions.
- Paperwork – Make sure you get a proper receipt containing the written information for your waste and the person’s details. This should include what has been removed and where it will be going.
If any dumped waste can be traced back to the owner, residents themselves could be the ones facing large fines – from a £400 fixed penalty, to an unlimited fine or even a prison sentence as well as being ordered to pay clean-up costs.
To report any incidents of fly-tipping, or suspicious activity, residents are urged to contact East Riding of Yorkshire Council by contacting the Streetscene Enforcement Team on 01482 393939 or the council website.
