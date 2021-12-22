A RAIL operator is advising customers to be prepared and check their journeys and allow extra time to travel on the run up to Christmas Day.
TransPennine Express (TPE) customers planning on making journeys using its services on December 23 and 24 are being asked to plan ahead due to a lack of available staff caused by industrial relations issues, as well as the impact of the Covid pandemic.
Due to this, services across the TPE network may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations over the coming days.
Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TPE, said: “We are doing all we can to keep people moving on the run up to Christmas Day, however a lack of available staff caused by industrial relations issues as well as sickness due to Covid is causing disruption to some of our services.
“Anyone planning on using TransPennine Express services on December 23 or 24 is advised to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully – up to the last minute – for any changes to train times.”
Customers are urged to allow extra time and check before they travel at the TPE website or via National Rail Enquiries online.
