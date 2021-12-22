ASPIRING artists from York have been urged to apply for a new programme to help with their work.

A group of 12 creative organisations in York have come together to offer an artist incubation programme for emerging artists that are based in the local region and create live performance work.

SLAP (Supporting Live Art & Performance) are inviting individual artists and companies living in the YO postcode area to apply to be a part of the programme. Each successful artist or company will receive a tailored package of support for one year.

This project will support six emerging artists or companies to develop both their artistic practise and their business knowledge.

The support includes six training sessions covering a wide range of areas that are essential to being a working artist, a production budget and a £1,000 bursary.

Those chosen will also receive a tailored photoshoot to create high quality marketing images, two weeks residency space at one of the partner venues, opportunities to deliver workshops and use of a city centre office space.

They will also secure a performance date at one of the partner venue and documentation of their live performance.

Lydia Cottrell, director of SLAP, said: "As part of York’s Creative Future: York Culture Strategy Launch I was lucky enough to chair the panel discussion Children, Young People and Talent Pipeline this facilitated a wide range of discussion on how York could support its emerging artists living and working in the city.

"From these discussions we felt that there was a real need for York to have a dedicated artist development programme, that partners across the wide range of cultural organisations in York.

"To support the development of new talent, motivated by the importance of keeping art and artists here in the North.

"Showcasing York as a creative hub and a city that supports artist development and the creation of new work.

"I am so excited that 12 organisations have come together to offer opportunities to emerging artists working in the region.

"This project will also enable SLAP to focus on our ongoing aspiration to curate and present more accessible and inclusive performance works for audiences in the city.

"BSL, audio descriptions, pay what you can tickets, building accessibility, community participation and children’s work."

Dr Sarah O’Brien, Associate Head: Performance at York St John University, said: "Artists programmes like these are rare yet so important to those early career artists who need to establish or widen their network and who would also like to receive close and guided mentorship from more experienced established artists.

"We welcome applications from emerging artists who have recently graduated and who wish to pursue a career in the arts as an artist-maker, performer or facilitator.”

To apply, by Monday, January 3, 2022, go to slapyork.co.uk/artist-incubation