A MAN has been charged with murder after a man and woman were found dead in a North Yorkshire town yesterday.
The man is due to appear at York Magistrates Court today (December 22), charged with the murder of two people in Skipton.
The 35-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning following an incident in Regent Crescent in the town.
North Yorkshire Police officers located the bodies of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s in the house at around 7.30am yesterday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.