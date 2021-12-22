A MAN has been charged with murder after a man and woman were found dead in a North Yorkshire town yesterday.

The man is due to appear at York Magistrates Court today (December 22), charged with the murder of two people in Skipton.

The 35-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning following an incident in Regent Crescent in the town.

North Yorkshire Police officers located the bodies of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s in the house at around 7.30am yesterday.