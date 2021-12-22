POLICE have been on patrol at Vangarde and the Monks Cross retail park as part of their ongoing 'Project Servator' drive to keep shoppers safe in the run-up to Christmas.
The high-visibility campaign aims to have officers out and about on the streets to 'deter, detect and disrupt' criminal activity - including the potential for terrorist attacks - while providing a reassuring presence.
"We’re there as much as possible to keep watch and help keep you safe but we also speak to members of the public about how everyone can be our eyes and ears to look out for any suspicious activity or behaviour," a police spokesperson said.
"It could be someone behaving strangely, taking photos and/or video of CCTV and security arrangements, or just someone behaving in a way which makes you feel uncomfortable.
"Trust your instincts. Every year thousands of reports from the public help the police keep communities safe from terrorism."
To report anything suspicious, call 999 or 101, or click ‘Report it’ on the North Yorkshire Police homepage. To make a report in confidence call 0800 789 321.
An officer chatting to members of the public as part of the ongoing Project Servator
