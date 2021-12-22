FREE public access Wi-Fi has gone live in a North Yorkshire town's centre - with the aim of increasing footfall as more people are encouraged to work from home.
Knaresborough is the latest town in the county to introduce the public access connection. North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council, in partnership with NYnet, are delivering the scheme in the Harrogate district. It has already been rolled-out in Ripon, with Harrogate soon to follow.
County councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: "As the Government has imposed new working from home guidance, it’s more important than ever to encourage people to continue visiting town centres and supporting local businesses.
"We have already seen many towns benefit from the scheme in 2021 which represents the latest investment to improve North Yorkshire’s digital infrastructure."
The council is introducing the scheme in 16 market towns across the county in a bid to support recovery and growth for communities and businesses. Harrogate Borough Council has provided £300,000 to provide extra coverage across the district.
Free public access Wi-Fi offers opportunities for people with limited or no broadband to access vital local council, Government and health services and take part in the digital economy.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.