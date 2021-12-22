TOURISM operators are being urged to respond to an online survey in a bid to secure more support for the sector.

Welcome to Yorkshire is working with the Tourism Alliance and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to establish a compelling case for extra Government aid for the tourism and hospitality sectors given the impact of new Covid-19 restrictions and likelihood of more to come.

More than 150 responses have already been received, of which a third of businesses have seen their revenue fall by more than 50 per cent since the pandemic began.

The Government has announced £1bn support package for the hospitality and leisure sector - but many fear it is not enough to save businesses.

More than half have two months or less of cash reserves and over a quarter fear their business is 'at least quite likely to fail' in 2022.

With Omicron variant case numbers continuing to grow, WTY - the official destination marketing organisation for Yorkshire - is encouraging businesses to complete an online survey.

The findings will be used to help policymakers in Whitehall devise solutions to ease the financial pressures the region’s industry is facing.

The survey is anonymous and must be completed by Monday, January 10, 2022.

WTY chair Peter Box said: “Tourism and hospitality are the backbone of Yorkshire’s economy and must be protected.

“This survey presents an opportunity for the industry to make a powerful case for further and sustained Government intervention.

“I welcome the Chancellor’s announcement of a £1 billion fund to support hospitality and leisure businesses.

"However, the rise of the Omicron variant means that the situation is incredibly fast-moving so it would be helpful for businesses to complete the survey sooner rather than later and to share the link with relevant contacts.

“I note that the Chancellor has also boosted the Additional Restrictions Grant for councils to support businesses by a further £102 million.

"I would encourage hospitality businesses to contact their local authorities for details on how to access this support.”

City of York Council has pledged to distribute the new grants swiftly.

Tourism in Yorkshire pre-pandemic was worth £9 billion annually to the county’s economy and employed almost 225,000 people.

