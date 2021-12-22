A BREWERY based in North Yorkshire has announced partnerships with two local Rugby Union clubs - as part of the firm's commitment to supporting grassroots sport.
Black Sheep Brewery, based in Masham, has committed to supporting local communities and various sports clubs in the region as they continue to recover from the effects of last year’s Covid-19 lockdown.
The firm has partnered with Yorkshire clubs, Huddersfield RUFC and Otley RUFC - and its beer is already pouring at the bars of both clubs.
Jonny Kirkham, head of sales and marketing at Black Sheep Brewery, said: "Huddersfield RUFC and Otley RUFC are two iconic local rugby union teams with a celebrated history - and we are delighted to hear that fans are already enjoying pints of real Yorkshire ale."
These partnerships are the latest additions to Black Sheep’s numerous collaborations with sports clubs - as earlier this year the company began a partnership with League Two side, Harrogate Town AFC.
